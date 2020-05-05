Abyss is a Neat Little “Read Later” App for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Have you ever come across a link while scrubbing through you Twitter or Facebook feeds on your iPhone that you prefer viewing on your Mac instead? Similarly, you know those times when you’re sitting near your Mac and want to read some article on your iPhone or iPad that’s placed next to you, but you’d rather read it later? Typically, you’d bookmark the URLs for viewing later. Some might save the URL in the browser to sync across devices, some might use a “Read Later” service like Pocket or Instapaper and some users might even choose to add the URLs to their favorite To-Do apps. I recently came across Abyss: ReadLater on the App Store — a neat little universal utility for macOS and iOS that offers a very simple way to save links for viewing later.

Abyss is a universal app, available for iPhone, iPad, and the Mac. It’s a super simple app that lets you save links into the app from anywhere using the native share sheets on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. These URLs that you save in the app sync between all your devices using your iCloud account, so everything stays private since there are no 3rd party servers or services involved.

The app has a a really simple structure and minimal design. All links you save show up in the “Unread’ tab by default. You can click on them to view them, copy them, mark them as ‘Favorite’ or ‘Archive’ them when you’re done. On iOS and iPadOS, you can make use of swipe gestures to Favorite, Archive, or Delete the links. There’s instant search available at the top of the app that helps you quickly find a link. The app offers both Light and Dark themes, although it only follows the System theme by default. There’s also a handy option to remove duplicate links from the app.

Abyss is available for Free on the App Store, with an optional IAP to unlock additional features. For a one-time purchase of $1.99, you get unlimited favorites, option to import links from Pocket, choice of your favorite browser and freedom to override the system theme. Being a universal app, the same $1.99 unlock works across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Get Abyss from the App Store →